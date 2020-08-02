Your birthday today:
Make moderation and what's important to you your focus this year. A change of scenery and spending more time enjoying life and the people you love will lead to happiness and contentment. Recognize what you need instead of what you desire, and it will lead to a profound change of attitude.
Leo
(July 23-Aug. 22) — Eliminate what's no longer of value to you. Don't let anyone dictate how you should live your life. Recognize what you don't need, and progress will be yours.
Virgo
(Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change of plans will lead to a new adventure. Take an online course or volunteer for a service that will help you connect with people searching for common interests and personal gain.
Libra
(Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take care of responsibilities and move on to more enjoyable pastimes. Take pride in your appearance, make plans with a loved one and don't let anyone make unreasonable demands of you.
Scorpio
(Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You'll crave knowledge. Research the best way to make your dreams come true. Don't let others' actions cause uncertainty. Go it alone if necessary.
Sagittarius
(Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Fix your surroundings and lower your overhead. Shared expenses will lead to a falling out if you can't agree on how best to allocate funds. Choose peace over discord.
Capricorn
(Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make a change that will add to your comfort, ease stress or bring you closer to the people you love most. An agreement will finalize, and an opportunity will unfold.
Aquarius
(Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Emotions will surface if you disagree with someone. Focus on making your life better. Personal gains are within reach if you spend more time on self-improvement and romance.
Pisces
(Feb. 20-March 20) — Rely on experience to find a way to overcome a situation concerning excessive or indulgent behavior. Reach out to people you trust to tell you the truth.
Aries
(March 21-April 19) — Physical fitness will alleviate stress. Don't let your emotions interfere with how you earn your living. Consider how much debt you are willing to take on before you spend money.
Taurus
(April 20-May 20) — A heart-to-heart talk will help you formulate long-term plans. Don't let essential documents lapse. An adjustment to your living space will add to your comfort, but don't go overbudget.
Gemini
(May 21-June 20) — Do something energetic that challenges you to be your very best and strive for perfection. Spend time with a loved one or someone who shares your interests.
Cancer
(June 21-July 22) — Do your best to get along with others. Arguing will lead to isolation and unfinished business. Concentrate on projects that bring you joy and keep you out of trouble.
