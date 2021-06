Question: Can you name what Reba McEntire, network sports announcer Joe Buck and movie actor Sean Penn all have in common when it comes to Bloomington?

Answer: They’ve all flown to the wrong Bloomington. McEntire (in 2008) and Buck (in 2012) accidentally flew to Bloomington, Indiana, for engagements they were to attend in Bloomington, Illinois, and Penn (in 2006) accidentally landed in Bloomington, Illinois, when wanting to be in Bloomington, Indiana.