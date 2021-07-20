 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: A Bloomington-Normal tie to the Olympic Games in Japan

Question: As the Olympic Games ready in Japan, one of the teams to watch is the U.S. baseball team, managed by Mike Scioscia, the former L.A. Dodgers star and longtime L.A. Angels manager. Why might several in Central Illinois have more than a passing interest?

Answer: Scioscia’s sister, Gail McDermott and husband, Tom, live in B-N. Others in B-N are nephew, Mike Turner, and wife, Laura, and niece, Liz Luering, and husband, Dennis. A brother of Mike and longtime Twin Citian is Rick Scioscia who along with wife, Judy, recently retired from State Farm to South Carolina.

