Flick Fact: A quarter of a billion dollars on food and drink in Bloomington-Normal?

Question: True or false? Bloomington-Normal is famous for its love of dining out, a fact borne out in tax statistics that show just how much we spend in a year in food and/or beverage at our restaurants, pubs and bars.

Answer: True. In 2019, before COVID, Illinois tax statistics showed we spent more than a quarter billion dollars at B-N-area restaurants and bars in 2018. That includes $86 million spent in Normal and $186 million in Bloomington. While food and beverage retail figures dropped significantly during COVID quarantines and restraints, officials theorize by 2023 those numbers could be topped.