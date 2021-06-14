 Skip to main content
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Alice Cooper did WHAT while in Bloomington?

Question: Legendary rocker Alice Cooper likes to unwind before performing at a concert in what way? (1) yoga; (2) run two miles; (3) play chess; (4) get in a round of golf.

Answer: (4) An ace golfer, Cooper has at least twice golfed in Bloomington-Normal, including before an October 2010 show at the Coliseum downtown when Cooper “snuck in” 18 holes at Bloomington’s Crestwicke Country Club (with fellow rocker Rob Zombie and two pros from B-N courses). "Five bogies, one birdie, a 76!" proclaimed Cooper as he romped off the 18th green. "Man, those greens are fast here, but that's a great course."

