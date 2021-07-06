Flick Fact: Are anger and jealousy the reason Evans Street in Bloomington is so narrow?

Question: Do you know why Evans Street, a brick-lined thoroughfare near downtown Bloomington, is also the city’s most narrow street? (1) they ran out of bricks; (2) Mr. Dimmitt got angry they named the street after Mr. Evans; (3) Evans was a tightwad.

Answer: It’s (2) and maybe a bit of (3). When the street was built in the 1800s on land donated by Evans and Dimmitt and city fathers decided to name it after Evans, Dimmitt got angry, said to heck with that and withdrew his half of the money and land offer. Thus, because of less funds, a narrower street was built in Evans’ namesake.