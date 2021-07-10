Flick Fact: Bloomington’s tie to the Nazi party...

Question: Until the 1990s, if on a March 9 morning you suddenly noticed hundreds of marching Nazis, arms raised a la Adolf Hitler, walking down Main Street in Bloomington, what was up with that?

Answer: The founder of the American Nazi Party, George Lincoln Rockwell, was born at then-Mennonite Hospital in Bloomington on March 9, 1918, and until the hospital was closed, Nazis from across America gathered on the date of Rockwell’s birth to lay a wreath on the steps of Mennonite to commemorate their founder’s birth.