Flick Fact: Can just one wind farm power our entire county?

Question: Approved this month by the McLean County Board was another wind farm — the county’s fifth — that will be near Bellflower in the county’s southeast corner and include 64 turbines on a 250-megawatt wind farm. Could that one wind farm produce enough to power all the homes in the county?

Answer: Yes. The Bellflower area’s 64 turbines have the capability to power 80,000 homes annually. According to the U.S. Census, McLean County has 72,800 households, with 51,221 of those in Bloomington-Normal. McLean County, by the way, is the leading producer of wind energy in Illinois. Our top three farm products these days: corn, beans and wind.