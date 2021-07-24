 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: Can just one wind farm power our entire county?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Approved this month by the McLean County Board was another wind farm — the county’s fifth — that will be near Bellflower in the county’s southeast corner and include 64 turbines on a 250-megawatt wind farm. Could that one wind farm produce enough to power all the homes in the county?

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Answer: Yes. The Bellflower area’s 64 turbines have the capability to power 80,000 homes annually. According to the U.S. Census, McLean County has 72,800 households, with 51,221 of those in Bloomington-Normal. McLean County, by the way, is the leading producer of wind energy in Illinois. Our top three farm products these days: corn, beans and wind.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News