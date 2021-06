Question: True or false? In Bloomington, Main Street is the dividing line between the city’s east streets and its west streets, but in Normal it is a park.

Answer: That’s true. Constitution Trail is classified as a park and these days it literally divides Normal. The trail there is what used to be a north-south railroad track bed through Normal (until the 1980s), and it divides the city from its east streets to its west streets.