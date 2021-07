Question: Can you name the well-traveled east-side Bloomington street that is actually misspelled? (1) Hershey Road; (2) Gill Street; (3) Clearwater Avenue; (4) Rainbow Avenue.

Answer: It is (1) Hershey Road that originally was a country lane, Hersey Road, transcribed incorrectly when it became an "official" street. It is believed the “road” was named after Dr. L.E. Hersey, who had a famous violin school in B-N and was renowned widely. His son, Max Hersey, also had a well-known medical practice.