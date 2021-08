Question: Can you name the highest point between the northernmost part of Wisconsin, all the way south to New Orleans and the Gulf of Mexico?

Answer: It’s a field near Saybrook in McLean County, at 955.7 feet above sea level. You can’t miss it — it’s at such a high altitude for the area, a communications tower sits at the high point. Even if it seems as if we’re flat land and prairie, we’re actually higher than anyone else.