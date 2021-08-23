Flick Fact: Could it be Normal Mayor Chris Furtwangler instead?

Question: True or false? The name of Bloomington’s mayor, Mboka Mwilambwe, can be tricky to pronounce, but instead of Koos, Normal’s mayor could have been Chris Furtwangler?

Answer: That’s true. Mayor Chris Koos’ grandfather, Vincent Koos, immigrated to America using his mother’s name, Furtwangler, a prestigious name in Germany deep in its musical history. But once here, he took back the fraternal family name of Koos.