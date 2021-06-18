 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Has anyone ever walked across Lake Bloomington?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Question: True or false? It was 33 years ago that people walked across Lake Bloomington.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Answer: That would be true. A two-year drought (1988-89) was so severe, the lake completely dried up in parts and that allowed people to walk across it in areas. Lawn watering and pool-filling were banned and several Bloomington-Normal residents were cited for violations when they’d sneak out in the middle of the night (accidentally, of course) and try to secretly water the grass or give their pools some water.

The story behind 12 unique street names in Bloomington-Normal

Ever wonder why we have a Pancake Street and Butchers Lane? Did you know there's a Sesame Street in Bloomington? Check out these interesting streets and how they got their names.

1 of 12
0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News