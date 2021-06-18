Flick Fact: Has anyone ever walked across Lake Bloomington?

Question: True or false? It was 33 years ago that people walked across Lake Bloomington.
Answer: That would be true. A two-year drought (1988-89) was so severe, the lake completely dried up in parts and that allowed people to walk across it in areas. Lawn watering and pool-filling were banned and several Bloomington-Normal residents were cited for violations when they’d sneak out in the middle of the night (accidentally, of course) and try to secretly water the grass or give their pools some water.