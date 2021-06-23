Flick Fact: Have you ever tried a “vibrating” bed?

Question: In the 1960s, as interstate highways opened across America, a favorite nighttime stop was any motel that advertised on its outdoor marquee color TV and “vibrating” beds. What was a “vibrating” bed and where was it invented?

Answer: A bed that literally vibrated for 15 minutes, billed for “nighttime relaxation, tingling and ease after a long day of travel” — of course only after one inserted a quarter into the mechanism — the vibrating bed, called “Magic Fingers,” was said to have been introduced in only a handful of U.S. cities, one of which was Bloomington. There still are “vibrating” beds in B-N, owned by people who appreciated the novelty of it all.