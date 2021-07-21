 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: How much is it to fill up one of those city buses with fuel?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Next time you grouse at how it’s getting more expensive these days to fill your car’s gas tank, imagine if you had to pay to fill the tank of one of those city transit buses trolling the Twin Cities. How much would that fill-up cost you?

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Answer: Around $380 per fill-up (these days at $3.10 a gallon for diesel fuel). Most of the B-N transit buses have 125-gallon tanks. It also is one of the reasons the system is investing in electric buses, the first five due out on B-N streets within a year. They will, say Connect Transit folk, run cleaner and save about $250,000 in fuel per bus.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News