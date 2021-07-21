Flick Fact: How much is it to fill up one of those city buses with fuel?

Question: Next time you grouse at how it’s getting more expensive these days to fill your car’s gas tank, imagine if you had to pay to fill the tank of one of those city transit buses trolling the Twin Cities. How much would that fill-up cost you?

Answer: Around $380 per fill-up (these days at $3.10 a gallon for diesel fuel). Most of the B-N transit buses have 125-gallon tanks. It also is one of the reasons the system is investing in electric buses, the first five due out on B-N streets within a year. They will, say Connect Transit folk, run cleaner and save about $250,000 in fuel per bus.