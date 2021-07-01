 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: If Barack Obama comes back to B-N, here’s where he might eat …

Question: When Barack Obama lived in the Hyde Park area of Chicago in the days leading up to his 2008 presidential run, his favorite pizza hangout became a campaign headquarters of sorts and was well-known as Obama’s top spot for pizza enjoyment in the city. What was that hot spot?

Answer: Medici. Today called Medici on 57th, its success in Chicago led its owners to expand and build a second Medici, in uptown Normal.

