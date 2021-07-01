Flick Fact: If Barack Obama comes back to B-N, here’s where he might eat …

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Question: When Barack Obama lived in the Hyde Park area of Chicago in the days leading up to his 2008 presidential run, his favorite pizza hangout became a campaign headquarters of sorts and was well-known as Obama’s top spot for pizza enjoyment in the city. What was that hot spot?
Answer: Medici. Today called Medici on 57th, its success in Chicago led its owners to expand and build a second Medici, in uptown Normal.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
BILL FLICK
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today