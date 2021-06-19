 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: If not for El Paso, there’d be no Martin Sheen?

Question: True or false? If not for a man from El Paso, we’d have never heard of father and son actors Martin and Charlie Sheen.

Answer: That’s true. Born Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez, Martin Sheen adopted a stage name, borrowing the “Martin” from a CBS casting director who gave him his first break and the “Sheen” from hugely popular 1950s-'60s televangelist Fulton J. Sheen. He was a Catholic archbishop who grew up in El Paso and was ordained in Peoria. Sheen's remains are today in Peoria's St. Mary's Cathedral.

