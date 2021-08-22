 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: In a year, sunlight will be powering what else in Bloomington-Normal?

Question: Rivian Motors is making headlines these days by readying to churn out some of the planet’s first electric pickup trucks, Amazon delivery vehicles and SUV specialties. But within a year, what other electric vehicles will be on Bloomington-Normal roads?

Answer: Within a year, Connect Transit, B-N’s public transit facility, expects to have at least five Proterra Catalyst E2 electric buses trolling B-N streets. In preparation, the company’s maintenance facility along Wylie Drive in far-west Normal is installing solar panels to charge them.

