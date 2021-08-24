 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Is it pronounced ‘leROY’ or ‘LEE-roy’?

  • Updated
Question: In the case of the town of LeRoy (French for “the king”), is it spelled Le Roy, LeRoy or Leroy, and is it pronounced “leROY” or “LEE-Roy”?

Answer: It may be "le roy" or actually “le roi” in French, but in the town itself, according to Mayor Steve Dean, “99.9% of us ignore that” and spell it LeRoy. And the correct pronunciation? "That same 99.9% of us say ‘LEE Roy,’” attests the mayor.

