Flick Fact: Is it pronounced ‘leROY’ or ‘LEE-roy’?

Question: In the case of the town of LeRoy (French for “the king”), is it spelled Le Roy, LeRoy or Leroy, and is it pronounced “leROY” or “LEE-Roy”?

Answer: It may be "le roy" or actually “le roi” in French, but in the town itself, according to Mayor Steve Dean, “99.9% of us ignore that” and spell it LeRoy. And the correct pronunciation? "That same 99.9% of us say ‘LEE Roy,’” attests the mayor.