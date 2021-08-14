 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Is July or August hotter in Bloomington-Normal?

Question: Already 2021 is the hottest summer on record for 21 cities in the U.S., even before the mid- to late-August temperatures that can reach summer’s hottest peak. Is it hottest in Central Illinois in August, too?

Answer: Nope. Theory is by August the corn and beans absorb much of the sun’s heat instead of reflecting it back out, thus keeping down temperatures a bit. The hard, cold — and also hot — facts about Central Illinois, according to 120-year averages of the National Weather Service: Temps begin going down here July 23. They don’t begin going up again until Jan. 22.

