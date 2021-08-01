 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Is that Jay Janssen’s wife in the painting on the wall?

Question: In the much-played TV commercials for longtime Peoria attorney Jay Janssen, is that his wife in the large framed picture in the background or simply a painting he likes?

Answer: It’s Janssen’s wife, Joan, a portrait in oils, by artist William Harden. The painting of Mrs. Janssen in a black gown and leaning against a grand piano hangs in the showy Janssen Law Center in downtown Peoria. It's in Janssen’s own office, above a hand-carved mantel and sided by cherry panels and moldings in a large "L"-shaped room with 24-foot-high ceilings.

