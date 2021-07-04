 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Just how much do Twin Citians love to gamble? Here’s the answer...

Question: True or false? Frontier Airlines last week chose Bloomington-Normal for a direct flight to Las Vegas out of Central Illinois Regional Airport (to start in August) because Twin Citians so love to gamble.

Answer: That's not necessarily true, although Twin Citians have shown they do. As an example, a recent financial report by the state showed that in 2017 in Bloomington, an amazing $58.6 million was plugged into local video gambling machines (about $773 per resident in just one year), while Normal video sites brought in another $10.9 million. That made the Twin Cities, per capita, one of the Midwest's most popular sites for in-house gambling.

