Flick Fact: Nickelback did what in downtown Bloomington?

Question: That ceiling at Grossinger Motors Arena downtown is a sturdy one, especially considering the equipment that entertainers appearing there hang from its rafters. In its 14 years of existence, can you name the record for most weight hung from the ceiling?
Answer: When Nickelback, the rock band from Canada, used the venue (then, Coliseum) in 2012 as a practice site for its tour that year, the band hung 65 tons of equipment from the ceiling riggings, a record that eclipsed the amount a Kenny Chesney show hung there in September 2009.