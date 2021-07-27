 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: Nickelback did what in downtown Bloomington?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Question: That ceiling at Grossinger Motors Arena downtown is a sturdy one, especially considering the equipment that entertainers appearing there hang from its rafters. In its 14 years of existence, can you name the record for most weight hung from the ceiling?

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Answer: When Nickelback, the rock band from Canada, used the venue (then, Coliseum) in 2012 as a practice site for its tour that year, the band hung 65 tons of equipment from the ceiling riggings, a record that eclipsed the amount a Kenny Chesney show hung there in September 2009.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News