Flick Fact: Of the 102 counties in Illinois, the best ones in which to live?

Question: Using such metrics as quality of schools, cost of living, job opportunity and home values, the website thecentersquare.com has come out with its 2021 Best Counties to Live in Illinois. Do you know the No. 1 county? (1) DuPage; (2) Lake; (3) McLean; (4) Champaign.

Answer: It’s that order: (1) DuPage; (2) Lake; (3) McLean; (4) Champaign. The rest of the best, 5 through 20: Sangamon, Cook, Kane, Peoria, Will, St. Clair, Kendall, Monroe, Jackson, McHenry, Madison, Woodford, Piatt, Rock Island, DeKalb and Macon.

