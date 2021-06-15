Flick Fact: The American history at Main and Market in Bloomington

Question: Toastmasters is the famed international organization that today has 345,000 members in 37 countries and teaches members to learn how to better speak, communicate, conduct meetings, plan and work on committees. In 2024, it also will celebrate its 100th anniversary where?

Answer: At the corner of Main and Market streets in Bloomington. That's where on Oct. 22, 1924, Toastmasters was founded by Ralph C. Smedley. He was at the time director of education at the YMCA in Bloomington. (Thanks to John Robertson of Bloomington for the fact.)