Flick Fact: The Bloomington doctor who encountered one of Chicago's most notorious figures?

Question: It was 87 years ago today — July 22, 1934 — when one of Chicago’s most famous gangsters, John Dillinger, was gunned down in a police shootout in front of the famed Biograph Theater in Chicago and then was rushed to the ER at nearby Alexian Brothers Hospital where he was pronounced dead. How does Bloomington figure in all of that?
Answer: Interning at the Cook County hospital that night was then-26-year-old J. Lewis Bailen, who would go on to be a well-known, much respected and very popular pediatrician for nearly 50 years in Bloomington. Bailen died in 2003 at age 95.