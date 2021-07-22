 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: The Bloomington doctor who encountered one of Chicago's most notorious figures?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Question: It was 87 years ago today — July 22, 1934 — when one of Chicago’s most famous gangsters, John Dillinger, was gunned down in a police shootout in front of the famed Biograph Theater in Chicago and then was rushed to the ER at nearby Alexian Brothers Hospital where he was pronounced dead. How does Bloomington figure in all of that?

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Answer: Interning at the Cook County hospital that night was then-26-year-old J. Lewis Bailen, who would go on to be a well-known, much respected and very popular pediatrician for nearly 50 years in Bloomington. Bailen died in 2003 at age 95.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News