 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: The Bloomington street near and dear to George W. Bush’s heritage?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Do you know the Bloomington street that is named after the great-great-great-great-great-grandmother of ex-President George W. Bush? (1) Mercer Avenue; (2) Davis Avenue; (3) Kenyon Drive; (4) Emerson Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Answer: It's Mercer Avenue, a highly traveled street in east Bloomington, named after Harriet Mercer Walker, who lived in Bloomington with her husband, George Walker, both of whom are buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in southeast Bloomington. The “W” in George W’s name is, in fact, Walker, after his Bloomington predecessors.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News