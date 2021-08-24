Flick Fact: The Bloomington street near and dear to George W. Bush’s heritage?

Question: Do you know the Bloomington street that is named after the great-great-great-great-great-grandmother of ex-President George W. Bush? (1) Mercer Avenue; (2) Davis Avenue; (3) Kenyon Drive; (4) Emerson Street.

Answer: It's Mercer Avenue, a highly traveled street in east Bloomington, named after Harriet Mercer Walker, who lived in Bloomington with her husband, George Walker, both of whom are buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in southeast Bloomington. The “W” in George W’s name is, in fact, Walker, after his Bloomington predecessors.