Question: They haven’t always been the Redbirds at Illinois State University. Do you know what athletic teams at ISU (then ISNU) were called in the beginning?

Answer: Purely a teachers school at its start, the first ISU (ISNU) athletic teams were the Fighting Teachers, also known as the Fighting Pedagogues, a word that comes from French that means teacher or schoolmaster. They finally became the Redbirds in 1927.