Flick Fact: The Illinois city with the most household income outside of Chicago?

Question: The higher the household income, the higher, obviously, the potential spending. Can you name the Illinois city that is out of the immediate Chicago area with the highest median household income?
Answer: Yup, it Bloomington-Normal. Our median household income is $68,170 per home. That’s according to Forbes.com Next: Joliet, $67,000; Springfield, $64,400; Metro East, $62,500; Peoria, $59,100; Rockford, $57,000; Quad Cities, $55,000; Decatur, $54,617; Champaign-Urbana, $52,300. (C-U is brought down by its high density of college students who live off-campus.)