 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: The Illinois city with the most household income outside of Chicago?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Question: The higher the household income, the higher, obviously, the potential spending. Can you name the Illinois city that is out of the immediate Chicago area with the highest median household income?

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Answer: Yup, it Bloomington-Normal. Our median household income is $68,170 per home. That’s according to Forbes.com Next: Joliet, $67,000; Springfield, $64,400; Metro East, $62,500; Peoria, $59,100; Rockford, $57,000; Quad Cities, $55,000; Decatur, $54,617; Champaign-Urbana, $52,300. (C-U is brought down by its high density of college students who live off-campus.)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News