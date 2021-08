Question: Pontiac has been home of the Illinois State Police District 6 headquarters for 80 years. Can you name the humorous architectural configuration of its very first headquarters building back in the 1940s in Pontiac?

Answer: Long since razed to make way for newer buildings, the original District 6 headquarters building was specially built in the shape of a gun. It was, in fact, the shape of the same style pistol troopers carried in the 1940s.