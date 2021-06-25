Flick Fact: The launch of his life fame at ISU’s union in 1971...

Question: Can you name the legendary singer today who 50 years ago, while attending an open mic night for fans of folk music at Illinois State University’s Union, thoroughly impressed the crowd when he walked up to the microphone and began strumming a song?

Answer: That would be today’s famed singer John Mellencamp, who was only 19 years old in 1971 when he showed up at the ISU Union to sing the John Prine song, “Daddy, Won’t You Take Me Back To Muhlenberg County.” Mellencamp was known as Johnny Cougar back then.