Flick Fact: The month you’re most likely to damage your phone?

Question: Can you name the months that are most perilous for your cellphone?

Answer: Summer is not a good time for your phone, according to Asurion, a leading insurer of smartphones. July is the month when more phones are reported damaged, followed by June and August. Holidays also are dangerous. Hang on tight to your phone during the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and Halloween. The No. 1 damage reported: cracked screens, followed by dents and water.

