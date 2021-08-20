 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: The new movie loaded with Illinois State University alums?

Question: True or false? Premiering Sept. 2 on Netflix is a new animated movie. It features a handsome secret agent and his team of LGBTQ super spies who embark on extraordinary ventures, and will also catch the eyes of many Illinois State University alums.

Answer: That’ll surely be true. Called “Q Force” and probably better labeled as adult fare, it is loaded with big names and stars Sean Hayes, an ISU alum. Also in the cast: Gary Cole and Laurie Metcalf, two of the school’s other famed theater alumni.

