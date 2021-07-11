 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: The only Bloomington-Normal man to make Billboard’s No. 1 spot on the Hot 100?

Question: Sixty years ago, beginning this week, something happened in Bloomington-Normal that had never happened before and never since. Do you know what it was?

Answer: In July 1961, a Bloomington man, Joe Dowell, became the only Twin Citian to ever make No. 1 on pop music's legendary "Billboard Hot 100." Dowell's hit, "Wooden Heart,’’ was No. 1 in America from July through mid-August. A man who never left Bloomington and was B-N loyal, shortly before appearing on ABC’s "American Bandstand" with its legendary host, Dick Clark, Dowell was performing at smaller gigs. As an example, he sang at the 1960 Pantagraph Carriers Banquet. Sadly, Joe died at age 74 in February 2016.

