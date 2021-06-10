 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: The well-known medical term that started with a Bloomington man

Question: Bloomington's contribution to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, Charles "Old Hoss" Radbourn (he still holds the Major League record for a pitcher winning 59 games in 1884) pitched so often, he'd occasionally develop severe leg cramps and barely be able to walk. What did the team doctor over time call these?

Answer: This is not a joke. Because Radbourn hobbling off the field could so resemble an injured horse, his doctor came to calling them a "charlie horse." And the term stuck. That's according to the book "59 in 84" and also Wikipedia.

