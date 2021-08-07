 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: Was that Bob Costas I saw in Bloomington?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Question: A new show on HBO is “Back On the Record With Bob Costas,” starring the legendary sports announcing icon. Can you name at least one resident of Bloomington-Normal whose been reasonably off the record with Costas on many an occasion?

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Answer: That would be longtime B-N real-estate broker and agent Don Sutton, whose daughter, Jill, an Illinois State University graduate and former Redbird cheerleader, knows Costas especially well. She’s Bob’s wife. Sutton, in the meantime, is the good father-in-law.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News