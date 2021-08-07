Flick Fact: Was that Bob Costas I saw in Bloomington?

Question: A new show on HBO is “Back On the Record With Bob Costas,” starring the legendary sports announcing icon. Can you name at least one resident of Bloomington-Normal whose been reasonably off the record with Costas on many an occasion?
Answer: That would be longtime B-N real-estate broker and agent Don Sutton, whose daughter, Jill, an Illinois State University graduate and former Redbird cheerleader, knows Costas especially well. She’s Bob’s wife. Sutton, in the meantime, is the good father-in-law.