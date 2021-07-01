Flick Fact: Were we rainfall record makers last weekend?

Question: Rain gauges in the Bloomington-Normal area ranged from 5 to 10 inches in that 24-hour precipitation onslaught last weekend. Was that an all-time rainfall record?

Answer: If it wasn’t, it was close. Gauges at Central Illinois Regional Airport registered nearly 7 inches of rain. That wouldn’t quite equal the 7.49 inches that fell in a 24-hour period back on July 9-10, 2003, hailed then as the “100-year rain.” The most it has ever rained in a short period in B-N? Back on Aug. 3, 1943, records show it rained 6.6 inches in only four hours.​