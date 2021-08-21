Flick Fact: What upscale area in Bloomington attracts hogs?

Question: Where in the Bloomington area is “hog alley?” (1) It's an agriculture-based sales pavilion west of Bloomington; (2) a specific section of the animal exhibits at the McLean County Fair; (3) No. 13 at Crestwicke Country Club just southeast of Bloomington.

Answer: It’s (3). When the course was built in 1969 and then added nine more holes in 1974 in the middle of rolling, rural Illinois farmland, the 13th hole became famous because hogs used to roam from a nearby farm onto the golf course, creating an all-new hazard. Occasionally, the hogs would attempt to eat one’s golf ball.