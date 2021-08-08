 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What we don’t think about today after a heavy rain...

Question: A summer storm today can bring flash floods, among other detriments. But a century ago, what was the worst aspect of a lingering storm with heavy rain?

Answer: One-hundred years ago, the 1920s were when concrete roads began being laid in Central Illinois. But until then, city "streets" were still mainly dirt or bricked trails, and after a steady rain, literal mud holes. One storm 100 years ago this summer, in 1921, according to this newspaper's "How Times Flies" feature, left 17 cars stuck in the mud pathways of Bloomington and Normal.

