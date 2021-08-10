 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: When do we actually drink most of our decaf coffee in Bloomington-Normal?

Question: Do Starbucks stores sell more decaffeinated coffee before noon, during the afternoon or during the early evening hours?

Answer: You'd think it'd be afternoon or especially nighttime, but to the contrary, Starbucks sells almost all of its decaf before noon, instead of after, so say baristas here.

