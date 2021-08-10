Flick Fact: When do we actually drink most of our decaf coffee in Bloomington-Normal?

Barack Obama, 44th U.S. president, assumed office in 2009. Has visited multiple times. Visited on August 2, 2004 and delivered a U.S. Senate campaign speech at UAW hall in Bloomington. Visited in September 3, 2004, and attended U.S. Senate forum at the Funk Farms Trust near Shirley, sponsored by the Illinois Agricultural Legislative Roundtable. Visited October 14, 2004, and attended Bloomington fundraiser for congressional candidate Tari Renner. Visited June 24, 2005. Attended “Town hall” type meeting at Heartland Community College, Normal. Visited August 1, 2005 and met with fellow Illinois Senator Dick Durbin to support proposed Uptown Normal transportation center; pictured above speaking with Town of Normal Mayor Chris Koos.