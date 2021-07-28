 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: Where did all those famous Illinois State University acting alums party?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Back in the 1970s while a theater major attending Illinois State University, future famous actor John Malkovich — these days a two-time Oscar nominee — lived where in Bloomington-Normal?

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Answer: Next time you wash your car at the Precision Auto Wash along Center Street just south of an AutoZone Auto Parts store, think of Malkovich. He lived at a home there until it was torn down to make way for the carwash. Think of the theater parties there at the time — Malkovich, Laurie Metcalf, Gary Sinise, Terry Kinney, Moira Harris and others.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News