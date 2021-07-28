Flick Fact: Where did all those famous Illinois State University acting alums party?

Question: Back in the 1970s while a theater major attending Illinois State University, future famous actor John Malkovich — these days a two-time Oscar nominee — lived where in Bloomington-Normal?
Answer: Next time you wash your car at the Precision Auto Wash along Center Street just south of an AutoZone Auto Parts store, think of Malkovich. He lived at a home there until it was torn down to make way for the carwash. Think of the theater parties there at the time — Malkovich, Laurie Metcalf, Gary Sinise, Terry Kinney, Moira Harris and others.