Question: The Twin Cities today have dozens of pizza ovens in restaurants across B-N. Do you know the locale of the very first Bloomington-Normal pizza oven?

Answer: Nearly 90 years into making pizzas, it is the Lucca Grill downtown, from its first pizzas in the 1930s. Pizza then was largely a little-known novelty item, just brought to America from Italy. In fact, the claim is that Lucca had the very first pizza oven across all of Central Illinois.