Flick Fact: Where was rock band Cheap Trick playing in the mid-1970s?

Question: At the Olympics in Tokyo, several events were held at the iconic Budokan, a performance center that became world known in 1978 when a then little-known rock band from the U.S., Cheap Trick, performed there and became a Japanese sensation, leading the band to a live album at Budokan that remains a top-seller. Before their “discovery” at Budokan, can you name some of the venues where Cheap Trick was playing instead?

Answer: Try places like Ted’s Warehouse in Charleston, Chances R in Champaign and the Red Lion Inn at Center and Market in downtown Bloomington. Originally a bar band from Rockford, before its Budokan experience, Cheap Trick in the mid-'70s was drawing crowds for a 75-cent cover charge at the door here instead.

