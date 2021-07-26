 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Which U.S. president did Bloomington’s founders not like?

Question: Bloomington's founders named many of the city's original streets after our first U.S. Presidents (Washington, Madison, etc.) but disliked one so much, they decided not to name a street after him. Do you know which one that was?

Answer: In Bloomington, there is a (George) Washington Street, a (James) Madison Street, a (Thomas) Jefferson Street, a (James) Monroe Street, a (Abraham) Lincoln Street, even a (Andrew) Jackson Street. But there is no Adams Street. John Adams, a Federalist, was our second president but not a favorite among our town’s founders.

