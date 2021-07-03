 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Who sets off all of Bloomington-Normal's Fourth of July fireworks?

Question: Back after a year off because of COVID-19 are the Fourth of July fireworks in Bloomington and Normal. Are those city workers who will set off the fireworks?

Answer: Nope. Coordinated, choreographed and synchronized shows are put on for both cities by a St. Louis company. The company also does all the sound, lighting, setup, administering of safety protocols and then afterward the cleanup, too. The cost, according to a story in this newspaper, is a $60,000 show, divided equally by the two cities.

