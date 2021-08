Question: Can you name what the Bloomington Lowe’s store and country music icons Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, Alabama and Dolly Parton all have in common?

Answer: They have all earned money at 2101 E. Empire St. in Bloomington. The country music icons all performed when the property was, until 1997, the site of the McLean County Fair. In fact, Dolly Parton’s very first solo appearance was at the McLean County Fair, being staged again this week but these days on Bloomington’s west side instead.