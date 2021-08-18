 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Will Rivian have to follow State Farm’s steps?

Question: With its hiring in full-swing, Rivian Motors is creating an upswing in home sales in Bloomington-Normal. Sixty years ago, in the late 1950s and 1960s, when State Farm was blossoming into a national company, there was such a housing crunch locally, State Farm did what?

Answer: State Farm was so pressed for housing for its new employees, it placed ads in this newspaper, asking residents if they had any extra rooms to rent in their homes until the insurer’s new employees could find and secure housing of their own.

