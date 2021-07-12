Flick Fact: Will there be fries with that? Umm, yes, lots!

Answer: It’s difficult to fully quantify, but let's put it this way: Dairy Queen is first and foremost an ice cream shop. But at the DQ along South Main at Veterans Parkway in Bloomington, owners Scott and Kelcey Bradley will tell you they go through 170 pounds of French fries in one day. That’s nearly 1,200 pounds in a week or almost 31 tons of fries in a year.