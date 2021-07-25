 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Will those Amazon vehicles made by Rivian be all over Bloomington-Normal?

Question: True or false: When Amazon begins using its 100,000 electric vehicles to be built at Rivian’s Normal plant, there’s a much better chance you’ll see one in Los Angeles or New York City than Bloomington-Normal.

Answer: That’s true. Amazon says it plans to most use its 100,000 Rivian-made vehicles in areas of dense urban population. Reason: Each van has a range of 150 to 200 miles per charge, and in more spread-out areas with fewer residents and farther distances to make deliveries, like B-N, the electric vehicles won’t be as practical.

