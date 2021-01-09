On TV Today 1/10/21

BASKETBALL
10 a.m.;Providence at Xavier;Fox
11 a.m.;Women: South Carolina at Kentucky;ESPN2
1 p.m.;Women: Rutgers at Ohio State;ESPN2
3 p.m.;Bulls at Clippers;NBCSCH
3 p.m.;Cincinnati at Wichita State;ESPN2
3 p.m.;Bradley at UNI;NBCSCH+
5:30 p.m.;Loyola at Indiana State;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
Noon;AFC: Ravens at Titans;ABC/ESPN
3:40 p.m.;NFC: Bears at Saints;CBS
7:15 p.m.;AFC: Browns at Steelers;NBC
GOLF
5 p.m.;PGA: Tournament of Champions;Golf
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
