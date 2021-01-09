 Skip to main content
On TV Today 1/10/21
On TV Today 1/10/21

BASKETBALL

10 a.m.;Providence at Xavier;Fox

11 a.m.;Women: South Carolina at Kentucky;ESPN2

1 p.m.;Women: Rutgers at Ohio State;ESPN2

3 p.m.;Bulls at Clippers;NBCSCH

3 p.m.;Cincinnati at Wichita State;ESPN2

3 p.m.;Bradley at UNI;NBCSCH+

5:30 p.m.;Loyola at Indiana State;ESPN2

FOOTBALL

Noon;AFC: Ravens at Titans;ABC/ESPN

3:40 p.m.;NFC: Bears at Saints;CBS 

7:15 p.m.;AFC: Browns at Steelers;NBC

GOLF

5 p.m.;PGA: Tournament of Champions;Golf

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

